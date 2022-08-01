Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $158.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $428.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

