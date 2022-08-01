Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $104.00 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

