Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $165.50 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

