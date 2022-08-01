Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,963 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $407.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.85. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $190.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.