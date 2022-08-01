Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,600,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Down 0.4 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $572.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.22 and a 200-day moving average of $587.69. The company has a market capitalization of $234.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.