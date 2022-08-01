Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 629,182 shares.The stock last traded at $19.45 and had previously closed at $19.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,749.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $644,104.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $840,764. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,739,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

