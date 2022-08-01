aWSB (aWSB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $103,308.88

aWSB (aWSB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, aWSB has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $16.90 or 0.00072848 BTC on exchanges. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $103,308.88 and approximately $4,234.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aWSB alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00620702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001748 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aWSB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aWSB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.