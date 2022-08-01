aWSB (aWSB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $103,308.88

aWSB (aWSB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, aWSB has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $16.90 or 0.00072848 BTC on exchanges. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $103,308.88 and approximately $4,234.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00620702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001748 BTC.
aWSB Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
Buying and Selling aWSB
