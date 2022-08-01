B. Riley Increases Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $61.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

Century Communities stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,102,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

