B. Riley Lowers Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $99.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $114.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $81.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Carter’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after buying an additional 613,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Carter’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

