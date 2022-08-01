Baby Doge Coin Market Capitalization Tops $154.92 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $154.92 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00626833 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012673 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
