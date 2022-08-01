Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 55,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,749. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $549.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

