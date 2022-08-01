Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 400,293 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $28.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Bancolombia Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

