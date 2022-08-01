Barclays Boosts LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target to $35.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.
LTC Properties Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of LTC opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
