Barclays Boosts LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target to $35.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

LTC Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LTC opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

