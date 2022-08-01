Barclays Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $47.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,494,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

