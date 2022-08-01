Barclays Increases Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target to €155.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from €145.00 ($147.96) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($137.76) to €145.00 ($147.96) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($173.47) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

