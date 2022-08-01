Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Barnes Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.90-$2.05 EPS.

Barnes Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $33.82. 577,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,440. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 364.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $422,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.