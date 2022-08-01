Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Barnes Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-$2.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Barnes Group Stock Up 1.6 %

B traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

