BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 3% higher against the dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $381,055.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00032864 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

