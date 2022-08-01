Beer Money Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $339,688.29 and $8,155.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,323.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004392 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032493 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

