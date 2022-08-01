BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) is Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 266.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,646 shares during the period. BeiGene accounts for about 49.7% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $38,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 139.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.33.
NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $167.35. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,676. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.96. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $426.56.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
