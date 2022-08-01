Bella Protocol Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $40.54 million and $23.74 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003678 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,961.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004461 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00133410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

