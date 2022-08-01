Berenberg Bank Increases Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,300

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.06) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.39).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,924.50 ($59.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,184.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,500.96. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The firm has a market cap of £79.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.97.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 221.63 ($2.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($585,180.72). In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($585,180.72). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

