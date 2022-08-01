Berenberg Bank Trims Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Target Price to €55.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($63.27) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Basf Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $11.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

About Basf

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $25.90 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Basf will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

