Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $395,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,356,000 after purchasing an additional 155,235 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,369,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,762,000 after acquiring an additional 232,008 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,723,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,234,000 after acquiring an additional 603,986 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

GDXJ opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.