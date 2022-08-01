Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,761 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,761 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,905.44.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $53.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.