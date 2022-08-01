Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM opened at $164.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

