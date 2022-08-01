Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $76.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $87.75.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $251,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

