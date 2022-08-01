Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Guggenheim from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.19.

NYSE BBY opened at $76.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75. Best Buy has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,930,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

