Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 234 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $164.71 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average is $173.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

