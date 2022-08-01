Binamon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Binamon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $64,467.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00614629 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

