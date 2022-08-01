Binamon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Binamon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $64,467.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00614629 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016312 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001739 BTC.
About Binamon
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Buying and Selling Binamon
