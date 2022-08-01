BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

BIOLASE Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

