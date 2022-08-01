BioPassport Token (BIOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.52 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $12.52 million and $257,080.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

