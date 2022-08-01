Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Reaches $0.0692 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $84.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

