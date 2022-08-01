Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 149.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $74,973.41 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

