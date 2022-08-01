Bitcoin SV Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.41 or 0.00258435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $52.11 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,987.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00587923 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016315 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,130,095 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.