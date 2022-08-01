BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $298,749.58 and $45.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,899,012 coins and its circulating supply is 5,687,558 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars.

