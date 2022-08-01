BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Tops $36.26 Million

BitMart Token (BMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000895 BTC on exchanges. BitMart Token has a market capitalization of $36.26 million and $2.40 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitMart Token has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,323.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004392 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032493 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token (BMX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange. The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com.

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMart Token directly using U.S. dollars.

