BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of EGF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.67. 930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $13.15.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
