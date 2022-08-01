BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EGF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.67. 930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Get Rating ) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,687 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

