BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3,696.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BKT opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.