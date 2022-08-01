BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BKT remained flat at $4.80 on Monday. 621,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.51.
BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
