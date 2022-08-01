BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BKT remained flat at $4.80 on Monday. 621,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 384,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 167,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 627,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

