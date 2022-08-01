Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
BIGZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,292. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $20.05.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
