Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BIGZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,292. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

