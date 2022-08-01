BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 370.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

BKN stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,001. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

