Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BTT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.61. 89,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

