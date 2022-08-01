Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BTT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.61. 89,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Will Economics Push AUD to the Top of the Currency World?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.