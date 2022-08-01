Blink Charging (BLNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLNK stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLNK shares. B. Riley started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $103,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

