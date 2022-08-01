BlitzPick (XBP) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One BlitzPick coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlitzPick has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $97,005.54 and approximately $59.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001887 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

