Bloom 24 Hour Volume Hits $245.00 (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Bloom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $245.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.07 or 0.99984382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Bloom Profile

BLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io.

Buying and Selling Bloom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

