Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 113.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,149,000 after buying an additional 81,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,065,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,309,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

