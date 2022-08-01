Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 3.1 %

BLMN stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,897. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 261.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 361,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 261,759 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $260,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

