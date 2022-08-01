Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

BLMN opened at $20.39 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 113.44%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,065,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

