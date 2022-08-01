BlueLinx (BXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect BlueLinx to post earnings of $7.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BlueLinx to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BlueLinx Stock Performance
Shares of BXC stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. BlueLinx has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXC. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
