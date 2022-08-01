BlueLinx (BXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect BlueLinx to post earnings of $7.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BlueLinx to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BXC stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. BlueLinx has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXC. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.